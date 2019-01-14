Michael Bublé has launched 'Bublé Daily' on Amazon's Alexa to provide fans with a ''little something'' every day.

The 43-year-old 'Love' hitmaker has announced the launch of his new Alexa skill to help his fans know more about him and his music by sharing a story, fact or inspirational quote when the device is instructed by its user.

The Canadian star also released a video to accompany the skill, and has personally recorded hundreds of messages for his fans and will add further updates on a regular basis.

In a statement, Bublé said: ''It's a little something each and every day personally from yours truly.''

The 'Love You Anymore' chart topper unveiled an exclusive accompanying video to show Amazon's Alexa users how they can use his skill.

In the YouTube video published on the singer's account, Bublé says: ''Alexa, Tell me about Michael Bublé.''

The device responded in the star's voice: ''My favourite pizza toppings are ham and pineapple.''

'Bublé Daily' is now available in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, India, Italy, Japan, New Zealand and Spain.

The revolutionary interaction is one of the first ever multimodal skills from Alexa, which utilises both audio and video content featuring Michael on compatible devices.

Michael Bublé recently announced details of next summer's seven-date UK tour, which includes three nights at The O2.

The UK dates are as follows::

MAY

20th - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

21st - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena (ADDED DATE)

23rd - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

24th - Glasgow, SSE Hydro (ADDED DATE)

26th - Manchester, Arena

27th - Manchester, Arena (ADDED DATE)

30th - London, The O2

31st - London, The O2

JUNE

1st - London, The O2 (ADDED DATE)

3rd - Leeds, First Direct Arena

4th - Leeds, First Direct Arena (ADDED DATE)

9th - Belfast, SSE Arena

10th - Belfast, SSE Arena (ADDED DATE)