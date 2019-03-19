Michael Bublé finds it ''overwhelming'' being on stage.

The 'Lost' hitmaker admits it can sometimes be emotional for him when he steps onto the stage as he sees his fans in the audience like family.

He said: ''I'll never use the word 'fan'. I think it's a s****y word. It's short for 'fanatical', and I think that's negative. I don't think these are fanatics.

''I think these are beautiful human beings who need as much love, and who give as much love, as anybody else. When I'm standing there on stage, it's emotional for me. Sometimes I can control that emotion and sometimes I can't ... It's overwhelming. I feel overwhelmed ... and grateful [when I'm onstage]. I didn't know if I was ever going to come back.''

And the 43-year-old singer - who has Noah, five, Elias, three, and Vida, seven months, with his wife Luisana Lopilato - feels ''so deeply connected'' to his fanbase and credits them for helping him get through his eldest son's cancer battle.

Speaking to Pop Culture Beast, he added: ''I feel so deeply connected to all those beautiful souls in the audience; I don't feel there is a difference between us. The truth is, they're singing just as much as I am. We laugh together, we dance together, and we cry together. The truth is, I would never have gotten through what I got through [his son's cancer battle] without them.''

Meanwhile, Michael previously insisted he handled fame ''poorly''.

He said: ''Fame stunts your growth. I handled it very poorly. I regret the way I treated a lot of my family and even myself. I was reckless with hearts. But I got my karma. Early on, I wasn't equipped to handle it. That's why you have to have people around you who love you enough to put you in your place ... We all battle with our own demons. A lot changed when I had kids.''