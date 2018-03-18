Michael Bolton took Lady GaGa's mother out for dinner and reassured her about any concerns she had about fame.

The 65-year-old music legend got the chance to work with the 'Born This Way' hitmaker on the song 'Murder My Heart', a track on Bolton's 2009 album 'One World One Love'.

A year before, Gaga was set to explode onto the pop scene with her debut album 'The Fame', and after working in a studio in London together, Michael took the singer and her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, to an Italian restaurant where she spoke of her fears for her daughter and if she would make it as a pop star.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Michael revealed: ''The album was just about to come out. We finished the lyrics in London.

''Nobody knew who she was yet, but there was a huge buzz at the label.

''They sent me 'Just Dance and 'Poker Face' and I said, 'this record is going to blow up'.

''They said you are going to love her, so I said OK.

''I was taking a break, but I came back to Los Angeles.

''I drove back and we worked until about 6am in the morning and hit it off immediately.''

Michael - who is set to bring his 'Time, Love and Tenderness Tour' to the UK this autumn - says it was a real ''cute moment'' and that he hopes he reassured Cynthia.

He recalled: ''We met at the studio Metropolis, I think, in London and wrote the lyrics and finished the song.

''I took her and her mother out for dinner at an Italian restaurant.

''I will never forget her mother started talking about what I thought about her chances of having a career.

''I realised she was frightened that she would be setup for disappointment.

''I was like, OK, first of all, this record is going to be huge everywhere, and I think I made her mother feel better.

''It was a really cute moment, she didn't understand what was about to happen.''