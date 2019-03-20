Michael Bolton is content with being single but wouldn't mind finding someone to share his life with as he is a ''helpless romantic''.
Michael Bolton is looking for love.
The 'Maybe It's the Power of Love' hitmaker has confessed he is a ''helpless romantic'' and would love to find The One.
He said: ''I am a deep, helpless romantic. I don't think there is any better feeling than being in love. I believe in The Ultimate. Then I get disappointed. But am I being unreasonable in what The Ultimate is? My longest love affair, on and off, was almost 18 years with Nicolette [Sheridan]. It was powerful. She's gorgeous and funny but it ran its course. It was a constant attraction.''
And the 66-year-old singer - who was married to Maureen Mcguire between 1975 and 1990 - has been dating a little and whilst he insists he is ''good'' at being single, he wouldn't rule out a romance with the right person.
He added to the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''I had friends tell me after my autobiography, 'You've made it intimidating for other women if they read it. Once they read how you described this other woman in your life.' I didn't mean to write it that way. My dream woman would have to be honest, and humour is a really important quality. I have been set up on blind dates. Some were nice. I don't think I had any miserable blind dates. You're having dinner, you are basically continuing your interviewing process. I am good at being single, but there is room for a partner.''
