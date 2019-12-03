Michael Bolton is set to tour the UK in autumn 2020 on the 'Love Songs Greatest Hits Tour'.
Michael Bolton is returning to the UK next year for the 'Love Songs Greatest Hits Tour'.
The 66-year-old music legend has announced 13 dates across the country next autumn, which kick off on September 24 at the Bournemouth International Centre, and includes a stop at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on October 9, before wrapping at Blackpool Opera House on October 22.
The tour announcement follows Michael's 'A Symphony of Hits' LP, which was released earlier this year to mark his 50th anniversary in the music business, and featured his best known recordings re-arranged and recorded with the West Australian Philharmonic Orchestra.
Speaking about the collection of classic hits, which included 'When a Man Loves a Woman' and 'The Prayer', Bolton said: ''Over the years I have had the honour to collaborate with so many of my musical heroes and I've had the pleasure of delving into diverse musical genres.
''To celebrate my 50th year in entertainment, I've selected a collection of songs that really marked the chapters in my career and it has been my dream to bring them to life with a symphony orchestra.
''As a little blue collar boy from Connecticut, I can honestly say, that if you put your gift to work and commit fully, that's when dreams come true!''
Tickets for Michael Bolton's 'Love Songs Greatest Hits' tour 2020 go on sale at 10am on Friday (06.12.19) via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
Michael Bolton's 2020 UK dates are:
September 26, Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
September 28, Manchester Bridgewater Hall
October 1, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
October 3, Hull Bonus Arena
October 6, Southend Cliffs Pavilion
October 9, London Royal Albert Hall
October 11, Brighton Centre
October 13, Harrogate Convention Centre
October 15, Glasgow The SEC Armadillo
October 17, Birmingham Resorts World Arena
October 20, Newcastle O2 City Hall
October 22, Blackpool Opera House
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.