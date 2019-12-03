Michael Bolton is returning to the UK next year for the 'Love Songs Greatest Hits Tour'.

The 66-year-old music legend has announced 13 dates across the country next autumn, which kick off on September 24 at the Bournemouth International Centre, and includes a stop at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on October 9, before wrapping at Blackpool Opera House on October 22.

The tour announcement follows Michael's 'A Symphony of Hits' LP, which was released earlier this year to mark his 50th anniversary in the music business, and featured his best known recordings re-arranged and recorded with the West Australian Philharmonic Orchestra.

Speaking about the collection of classic hits, which included 'When a Man Loves a Woman' and 'The Prayer', Bolton said: ''Over the years I have had the honour to collaborate with so many of my musical heroes and I've had the pleasure of delving into diverse musical genres.

''To celebrate my 50th year in entertainment, I've selected a collection of songs that really marked the chapters in my career and it has been my dream to bring them to life with a symphony orchestra.

''As a little blue collar boy from Connecticut, I can honestly say, that if you put your gift to work and commit fully, that's when dreams come true!''

Tickets for Michael Bolton's 'Love Songs Greatest Hits' tour 2020 go on sale at 10am on Friday (06.12.19) via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Michael Bolton's 2020 UK dates are:

September 26, Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

September 28, Manchester Bridgewater Hall

October 1, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

October 3, Hull Bonus Arena

October 6, Southend Cliffs Pavilion

October 9, London Royal Albert Hall

October 11, Brighton Centre

October 13, Harrogate Convention Centre

October 15, Glasgow The SEC Armadillo

October 17, Birmingham Resorts World Arena

October 20, Newcastle O2 City Hall

October 22, Blackpool Opera House