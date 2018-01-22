'Transformers: The Last Knight' leads the nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards with nine.

The sci-fi action movie has been nominated for a prize in nearly every category at the upcoming awards show, which selects the worst Hollywood has offered up in the last year and is known as the Razzies, including bagging a nod for Worst Picture.

The Michael Bay-directed movie is up against 'Baywatch', 'The Emoji Movie', 'Fifty Shades Darker' and 'The Mummy' in the category, and its main stars, Mark Wahlberg and Sir Anthony Hopkins, also received nominations.

Mark and Anthony are up for the Worst Actor and Worst Supporting Actor awards respectively, with the former also nominated for his movie 'Daddy's Home 2'.

He will go up against Tom Cruise ('The Mummy'), Johnny Depp ('Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales'), Jamie Dornan ('Fifty Shades Darker') and Zac Efron ('Baywatch') for the prize.

But there was some let up for the 'Transformers' movie in the Worst Actress category because the film did not receive a nod, although Laura Haddock was nominated for Worst Supporting Actress.

'Fifty Shades Darker' closely followed behind with eight nominations, including one for lead actress Dakota Johnson, who is up against Katherine Heigl ('Unforgettable'), Jennifer Lawrence ('Mother!'), Tyler Perry ('BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween') and Emma Watson ('The Circle') in the main actress category.

Other nods saw both Transformers: The Last Knight's Bay and Fifty Shades Darker's James Foley up for Worst Director, alongside Darren Aronofsky ('Mother!'), Alex Kurtzman ('The Mummy') and Anthony Leonidis ('The Emoji Movie').

The so-called winners of the Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before the Academy Awards hands out its Oscars for the finest recent performances.

List of Razzies 2018 nominations:

Worst Picture

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Worst Actress

Katherine Heigl (Unforgettable)

Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker)

Jennifer Lawrence (Mother!)

Tyler Perry (BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween)

Emma Watson (The Circle)

Worst Actor

Tom Cruise (The Mummy)

Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades Darker)

Zac Efron (Baywatch)

Mark Wahlberg (Daddy's Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight)

Worst Supporting Actor

Javier Bardem (Mother! and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Russell Crowe (The Mummy)

Josh Duhamel (Transformers XVII: The Last Knight)

Mel Gibson (Daddy's Home 2)

Sir Anthony Hopkins (Collide and Transformers: The Last Knight)

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Basinger (Fifty Shades Darker)

Sofia Boutella (The Mummy)

Laura Haddock (Transformers: The Last Knight)

Goldie Hawn (Snatched)

Susan Sarandon (A Bad Moms Christmas)

Worst Screen Combo

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions - Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions - Transformers: The Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis - The Emoji Movie

Johnny Depp and His Worn Out Drunk Routine - Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig - BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel

Baywatch

BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: Last Knight

Worst Director

Darren Aronofsky (Mother!)

Michael Bay (Transformers: The Last Knight)

James Foley (Fifty Shades Darker)

Alex Kurtzman (The Mummy)

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis (The Emoji Movie)

Worst Screenplay

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight