The American filmmaker helped bring the '80s toy line to a new audience when he helmed 2007 flick Transformers. Three more films quickly followed, with the fifth movie in the series, The Last Knight, set for a summer (17) release.

Reuniting with the film's stars Mark Wahlberg, John Turturro and Tyrese Gibson for the new feature, Michael has warned the film will probably serve as his swan song.

"It's bittersweet for me," Michael wrote in a post on his website. "With every Transformers film, I've said it would be my last. I see the 120 million fans around the world who see these movies, the huge theme park lines to the ride and the amazing Make-A-Wish kids who visit my sets, and it somehow keeps drawing me back.

"I love doing these movies. This film was especially fun to shoot. But, this time might really be it. So I'm blowing this one out… It's a final chapter and a new beginning."

Michael, 51, posted a link to the note on his Twitter page, and received a mixed reaction from fans. While some begged him to keep going with Transformers, many simply thanked him for his work over the last decade.