The 'Transformers' filmmaker Michael Bay is set to helm a live-action movie based around the children's TV series 'Dora the Explorer'.
Michael Bay is set to direct a live action 'Dora the Explorer' movie.
The 52-year-old filmmaker is best known for helming the 'Transformers' franchise, and after he claimed he is over the Autobot movies, Bay is instead turning his attention to another much loved children's franchise.
'Dora the Explorer' is a children's television programme which first aired in 2000 and is based around the adventures of the titular Spanish-speaking girl, her monkey Boots, her Backpack and other animated friends.
In each episode, Dora would go on an adventure in an animated world set inside a computer and the titular character would ask for viewers' help in solving a puzzle or mystery she faced, teaching children both basic Spanish and puzzle solving skills.
Bay's Platinum Dunes label and his partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are reportedly producing the movie with director Nick Stoller, who will be penning the script.
Although the TV series focused on a young Dora, the live-action movie will centre around the titular character as a teenager who moves to the city to live with her cousin Diego, who also had his own spin-off show 'Go Diego Go'.
Paramount Pictures are looking to distribute the movie, as the studio is devoted to creating films from the Viacom brands including Nickelodeon - on which 'Dora The Explorer' aired - MTV, Comedy Central and BET.
'Dora the Explorer' ran for 14 years and was geared towards the younger viewers, with the franchise also branching out into dolls, video games and merchandise.
The live-action movie is slated to be released in 2019.
Although Bay has left the 'Transformers' franchise, a sixth still scheduled for a summer 2019 release date even though the planned blockbuster is yet to get a director.
The fifth film in the franchise 'Transformers: The Last Knight' is the last movie to be directed by Bay who will not be returning for the next sequel.
Paramount and Hasbro, who own the rights to the brand, are moving ahead with the next movie and are confident they can find the right director to helm the project and stick to their proposed release schedule.
There are currently five separate teams working on 'Game of Thrones' projects at HBO.
She's a big fan of the band and this week she got to perform with them.
Foo Fighters collect ''weird'' fan art. The 'Run' hitmakers are particularly fond of the pieces they are sent which are a ''little off'' and put them...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
Not much is known about the new Transformers movie but we do now know that...
Not the subtlest director working in Hollywood, Michael Bay brings his surging machismo to this...
In this featurette, we get to meet some of the real life heroes 13 Hours:...
Being a security contractor stationed in Benghazi is a job that most people would not...
Benghazi, Libya has become out-of-control, with Islamic extremists terrorising the state with multiple bomb attacks....
After last year's break-out hit thriller, writer-director James DeMonaco is back with the flip-side of...
Taking place after the events of 'Transformers: Dark Of The Moon', we see a new...
Following the destruction caused by Optimus Prime's benign Autobots and, their nemeses, the evil Decepticons...
It's been four years since the disastrous conflict between the benevolent Autobots, led by Optimus...
Spirited and very funny, this movie should actually be rather disturbing since it's a true...
A home-invasion thriller with a twist, this fiercely clever film is both thought-provoking and terrifying,...