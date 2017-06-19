Michael Bay has ''talked about'' working with Tom Cruise but says the 'Mummy' star's stunts are a bit too polished for his liking.
He said: ''We've talked about. But I told Tom to his face ... I said, 'Tom, I know you rehearse your stunts over and over, but I like sloppy stunts.' So that would be the rub working with us - I wouldn't let him rehearse as much.
''I like my stunts to be dirty and messy, and not so ... [he sings the Mission: Impossible theme]. Look, with 'Mission: Impossible' I understand you need very choreographed stunts, but I like dirty, sloppy stunts.''
And the 52-year-old filmmaker has insisted he is done with the Transformers franchise as he wants to ''go out with a bang'' and is looking forward to doing something ''more serious and more adult'' in the future.
He added to Fandango: ''These movies that I've done, they are massive movies. They take a lot out of you. I've done it enough, and I've had a great time doing it. I'm going out with a bang on this one, and I feel like you gotta go out while you're ahead, you know. I think I've had a good run, and I've got a lot of other movies I want to do.
''I just read a very bloody hit man movie that was a page turner. That seems like a fun one to do. I love doing 13 Hours, I love doing Pain & Gain - I think it'll be something more serious and more adult, I guess.''
