Michael Bay has agreed a first look deal with Sony Pictures for all of his film and television projects.
Michael Bay has agreed a multiyear first look deal with Sony Pictures for all of his film and television projects.
The deal sees the filmmaker return to the studio where he made his directorial debut with 'Bad Boys' in 1995 - and its a sequel, 'Bad Boys II' - while he also helmed blockbusters in the 'Transformers' franchise.
According to Deadline, the deal was being worked on in January prior to the coronavirus enforced shutdown of the industry.
The 55-year-old director's next project for Sony is set to be 'Black Five', an ensemble drama based on his original idea and penned by Ehren Kruger.
Plot details have been kept under wraps, although the project is thought to be ''high on action''.
Bay - who is renowned for the high-octane action featured in his films - recently directed '6 Underground', a thriller starring Ryan Reynolds.
The 'Deadpool' actor previously joked that the film was an ''old-school'' Bay movie.
He commented: ''What I can say is this is certainly an old-school Michael Bay spectacle film - it's just action upon action upon more action.
''I was excited to work with Michael on a more of an old-school version of a Michael Bay movie, no giant robots chasing anybody, no Transformers or Decepticons.
''But it's still very f***ing crazy. We joked a lot that no explosions were harmed in the making of this movie. There were a lot of explosions.''
The 43-year-old star also admitted how he wanted to star in of Bay's motion pictures as he loved movies like 'The Rock' growing up.
Ryan said: ''I remember as a kid being so blown away by 'Bad Boys' and 'The Rock'.
''Those earlier films elevated action to a whole new level, so for me, there was definitely an aspect of scratching a life-long itch, to be part of his crazy circus.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
Not much is known about the new Transformers movie but we do now know that...
Not the subtlest director working in Hollywood, Michael Bay brings his surging machismo to this...
In this featurette, we get to meet some of the real life heroes 13 Hours:...
Being a security contractor stationed in Benghazi is a job that most people would not...
Benghazi, Libya has become out-of-control, with Islamic extremists terrorising the state with multiple bomb attacks....
After last year's break-out hit thriller, writer-director James DeMonaco is back with the flip-side of...
Taking place after the events of 'Transformers: Dark Of The Moon', we see a new...
Following the destruction caused by Optimus Prime's benign Autobots and, their nemeses, the evil Decepticons...
It's been four years since the disastrous conflict between the benevolent Autobots, led by Optimus...
Spirited and very funny, this movie should actually be rather disturbing since it's a true...
A home-invasion thriller with a twist, this fiercely clever film is both thought-provoking and terrifying,...