'Transformers' filmmaker Michael Bay is reportedly set to direct 'Black 5' once work finishes on 'Six Underground'.
The 'Transformers' filmmaker - who will also co-produce the movie with '13 Hours' collaborator Erwin Soff - will be at the helm of the upcoming blockbuster, with Sony said to be in talks to finance and distribute.
As reported by Variety, the script for the project has been penned by Ehren Kruger based on an original idea from Bay, and although plot details haven't been revealed it's thought it will be ''high on action''.
Meanwhile, there is a planned video game adaption also in the works, but it is said work will be completed on the movie first before development properly starts.
Bay is currently in post-production on Netflix film 'Six Underground', which stars Ryan Reynolds and will mark the director's first collaboration with the streaming platform.
The project has been funded by the online service, who will also distribute it when it is released next year.
Although exact details of this plot are also under wraps, it was previously reported that the story ''revolves around six billionaires who fake their own death and form an elite team to take down bad guys''.
'Zombieland' and 'Deadpool' screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have once again teamed up on the script, with the likes of Dave Franco, Adria Arjona and Ben Hardy joining Reynolds - who will also co-produce the flick - in the cast.
Meanwhile, it's said once everything wraps on 'Six Underground', Bay will turn his attention to 'Black 5' by the beginning of 2020.
