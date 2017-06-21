Michael Bay has idea for a sequel to his hit 1996 action film 'The Rock'.

The 'Transformers: The Last Knight' director's terrorism story is set in the notorious Alcatraz Island prison in San Francisco Bay and starred Sir Sean Connery, 85, and Nicolas Cage, 53, and although it was praised by critics and was a big box office success a follow-up has never happened.

The original film follows FBI chemical warfare expert Stanley Goodspeed (Cage) who has to team up with imprisoned former British SAS Captain John Patrick Mason (Connery) to stop a plot by a group of rogue US Force Recon Marines who take over the island and capture a group of tourists whilst threatening to launch M55 rockets filled with deadly VX nerve agent over San Francisco unless they are paid $100 million.

Connery's character Mason is released from jail by the FBI to aid with mission as he is the only inmate to ever escape Alcatraz.

At the end of the film Goodspeed is seen in possession of microfilm given to him by Mason which contains major US state secrets, including who actually killed President John F. Kennedy.

Bay has now revealed that he has a plot in mind for a sequel which would explore the repercussions for Goodspeed receiving the damaging microfilm.

Bay said: ''The sequel that I have in my mind for this movie is basically after Nic Cage is married to Carla, they drive off. Nic Cage has this microfilm of all this bad government confidential [info], like, who killed JFK? The government comes after Nic Cage with a vengeance. We're talking out to kill. It turns into more of a thriller. Nic Cage has nowhere to turn, because he's been stabbed in the back by the government, and they're after him. Maybe he takes Carla, I'm not sure. Maybe they separate. I'd really like to separate Nic and Carla, and have Nic try to employ the help of Sean Connery. Basically, taking The Rock off exactly where it left off.''