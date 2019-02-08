Michael Ball is set to release his first solo album in four years 'Coming Home To You' next month (22.03.19).
Michael Ball is set to release his solo album 'Coming Home To You' on March 22.
The 56-year-old singer - who is also the co-producer on the album - will release his highly-anticipated record via Decca Records next month, and the star has revealed that he has never been ''more proud'' and ''excited'' by the ''results'' of his upcoming musical project.
In a statement, Michael said: ''Making this album was such a labour of love. I have never been so closely involved with every aspect of the creative process and I can't ever remember being more proud and excited by the results of so many months hard work, long days, huge laughs and genuine good fellowship.''
The upcoming LP - his first solo effort in four years - follows the success of Michael's last two albums with his friend and fellow singer, Alfie Boe, which helped the musical pair bag two Classic Brit Awards and over a million album sales.
Taking to Twitter, Michael added: ''Coming Home To You, my new album is coming out on March 22nd! Making the album was such a labour of love.
''I've never been so closely involved with every aspect of the creative process and I'm so excited! Pre-order now! Limited amount of signed CDs here: https://lnk.to/HTYPoTW (sic)''
The 'Love Changes Everything' star will also embark on a 23-date UK tour later this year in April and May to celebrate the release of his album.
'Coming Home To You' will be available from March 22 2019.
'Coming Home To You' tracklisting:
1. Home To You (Original)
2. I Just Can't Help Believin'
3. Tennessee Dreams (Original)
4. All Dance Together (Original)
5. Sail On
6. Goin' Back
7. Miss You Nights
8. Lost Without You
9. To Love Somebody
10. Love Is Like A Butterfly
11. I'll Have To Say I Love You In A Song
12. Blood Red Moon (Original)
13. Bright Eyes
14. When The Loving Was Easy
2019 Tour:
20 April - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
21 April - Barbican, York
23 April - Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow
24 April - Bonus Arena, Hull
25 April - Sage, Gateshead
27 April - Hippodrome, Bristol
28 April - Empire Theatre, Liverpool
30 April - Palladium, London
1 May - Palladium, London
3 May - City Hall, Sheffield
4 May - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
6 May - Regent Theatre, Ipswich
8 May - Brighton Centre, Brighton
10 May - Guildhall, Southampton
11 May - New Theatre, Oxford
12 May - Symphony Hall, Birmingham
14 May - Symphony Hall, Birmingham
15 May - BIC Windsor Hall, Bournemouth
17 May - Guildhall, Portsmouth
18 May - Pavilions, Plymouth
19 May - St David's Hall, Cardiff
21 May - Opera House, Blackpool
22 May - De Montfort Hall, Leicester
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.