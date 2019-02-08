Michael Ball is set to release his solo album 'Coming Home To You' on March 22.

The 56-year-old singer - who is also the co-producer on the album - will release his highly-anticipated record via Decca Records next month, and the star has revealed that he has never been ''more proud'' and ''excited'' by the ''results'' of his upcoming musical project.

In a statement, Michael said: ''Making this album was such a labour of love. I have never been so closely involved with every aspect of the creative process and I can't ever remember being more proud and excited by the results of so many months hard work, long days, huge laughs and genuine good fellowship.''

The upcoming LP - his first solo effort in four years - follows the success of Michael's last two albums with his friend and fellow singer, Alfie Boe, which helped the musical pair bag two Classic Brit Awards and over a million album sales.

Taking to Twitter, Michael added: ''Coming Home To You, my new album is coming out on March 22nd! Making the album was such a labour of love.

''I've never been so closely involved with every aspect of the creative process and I'm so excited! Pre-order now! Limited amount of signed CDs here: https://lnk.to/HTYPoTW (sic)''

The 'Love Changes Everything' star will also embark on a 23-date UK tour later this year in April and May to celebrate the release of his album.

'Coming Home To You' will be available from March 22 2019.

'Coming Home To You' tracklisting:

1. Home To You (Original)

2. I Just Can't Help Believin'

3. Tennessee Dreams (Original)

4. All Dance Together (Original)

5. Sail On

6. Goin' Back

7. Miss You Nights

8. Lost Without You

9. To Love Somebody

10. Love Is Like A Butterfly

11. I'll Have To Say I Love You In A Song

12. Blood Red Moon (Original)

13. Bright Eyes

14. When The Loving Was Easy

2019 Tour:

20 April - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

21 April - Barbican, York

23 April - Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

24 April - Bonus Arena, Hull

25 April - Sage, Gateshead

27 April - Hippodrome, Bristol

28 April - Empire Theatre, Liverpool

30 April - Palladium, London

1 May - Palladium, London

3 May - City Hall, Sheffield

4 May - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

6 May - Regent Theatre, Ipswich

8 May - Brighton Centre, Brighton

10 May - Guildhall, Southampton

11 May - New Theatre, Oxford

12 May - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

14 May - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

15 May - BIC Windsor Hall, Bournemouth

17 May - Guildhall, Portsmouth

18 May - Pavilions, Plymouth

19 May - St David's Hall, Cardiff

21 May - Opera House, Blackpool

22 May - De Montfort Hall, Leicester