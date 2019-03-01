Michael Ball has ruled out creating a musical on his life.

The 56-year-old singer - who has had a celebrated career on the West End, including parts in 'Hairspray' and 'Les Miserables' - has admitted it would be too challenging to create a whole show about his life and career as it's a ''difficult art form'' altogether.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the launch of Decca Records' 90th anniversary celebrations at London's White City House on Thursday night (29.02.19), he said: ''A musical abbout my life? Never! That's staying a firmly closed book.

''Musicals are a really difficult thing to write, they're are a really different art form.

''Three minutes for a song, you've got a message that's fine, but to take a whole show on an arc, I admire people who can do that.

''Having worked so closely with them and understanding the process I don't think I would have the patience.''

Michael - who is set to release his solo album 'Coming Home To You' via Decca on March 22 - also admitted that he would never work with anyone else than his partner Alfie Boe, 45, as a musical duo, and joked that he's more likely to find another singer to work with.

When asked if he would collaborate with anyone else, he said: ''I don't think so, I think something happened with me and Alfie.

''I love collaborating but I think what happened with Alf and I and the longevity of it is unique, he'll probably find someone else to go off with!

''We're back together later in the year.''

As part of the celebrations for Decca's 90th year, the label is releasing a new film about the late great Italian operatic tenor Luciano Pavarotti, which will be helmed by Ron Howard, the director of 'The Beatles: Eight Days a Week' musical documentary.

They are also releasing rare David Bowie music videos, which have been carefully restored to 1080 HD, which will be made available monthly from March 8.

There will also be a special music event at the V&A museum on May 5, as part of the V&A Performance Festival 2019.

Plus much more, including the release of 90 rarities and reissues from some of Decca's stars - which over the years have included The Rolling Stones, Sir Tom Jones and Dame Vera Lynn to name a few - in digital and psychical form on the first Friday of every month throughout 2019.

More information can be found at www.decca90.com