Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have announced new album 'Back Together' and an arena tour for 2020.

The popular musical duo - also known as Ball and Boe - will release their third studio album together on November 1 on Decca Records and head out on a run of shows across the UK next year.

Ball, 57, has teased that he is ''thrilled'' with how the new record - which follows 'Together' and 'Together Again' - has turned out and he called the process ''a labour of love''.

He said: ''I don't think either Alfie or I knew that our getting together to do the thing we love most, making music, would be encouraged, embraced and enjoyed by so many people and yet here we go again with our third album! It's been a labour of love and I'm thrilled with the result. Now I can't wait to share it with everyone and then get out there to perform these new songs live. Bloody amazing!''

Whilst Alfie, 45, said the upcoming album is a ''thank you'' to their loyal fanbase.

He added: ''It's a huge pleasure to be working with my friend and collaborator on our third album already!

''Our albums are always a great opportunity to perform songs together that mean so much to us.

''It is wonderful to think that people might enjoy them as much as we love recording and performing them.

''And we couldn't have done this new album without the support from our fans. This is a thank you to them too.''

A full track-listing for their third studio effort and their tour dates will be revealed in due course.

Away from their double act, the pair - who have bagged two Classic Brit Awards and have achieved over a million album sales together - are currently starring in 'Les Miserable' on London's West End, whilst Ball released his first solo record in four years, 'Coming Home to You', in March.

Boe - who also released his first studio solo effort in four years, 'As Time Goes By' in November - previously vowed to reunite with his good friend on new music and shows.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''We will get back together - we've been speaking about it I think it works and we enjoy working together.

''It's just we both started as solo artists so we both have our own individual careers to focus on as well

''So it's like a separate little project we've spoken about ideas for a new album and I'm sure it'll happen next year some time, we'll see.''