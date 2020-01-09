Michael B. Jordan will be a ''fantastic parent'' one day, according to Bryan Stevenson.

Michael plays 60-year-old Bryan in 'Just Mercy', and the lawyer has now revealed he's grown close to the actor over the course of filming the movie, and he can tell the star will make a ''great dad'' if he ''chooses to be one'' in the future.

Bryan said: ''He's on his own timeline and I won't speak for him, but I just know he'll be a fantastic parent if he ever chooses to be one.''

The lawyer went on to call Michael, 32, a ''great family man,'' and praised his parents for raising him with a ''beautiful heart''.

He added to Us Weekly magazine: ''I've met his mum. I've met his dad. He just became an uncle three weeks ago and he was telling me about being a young uncle. You could just see the joy and the love he has for that. He's a terrific, terrific human being.

''He has beautiful heart. I just couldn't be prouder of him. He's considerate and patient, and he has a lot of the qualities that you don't always associate with people who have his kind of celebrity and his kind of status. It's great to see him still living a life that's grounded and that's rooted in a deep commitment to the people around him.''

Meanwhile, Michael previously revealed he wants his ''greatness'' to be measured in his ability to champion and help other people succeed.

The 'Black Panther' star explained: ''I've always wanted respect from my peers. To be somebody that will be respected forever, who has an amazing body of work, who affected these kids and these people. That's my greatness.

''It's my scope and my reach. My greatness I want measured by the people that I put on. Like, actor X ten years from now, he has a career that has far exceeds mine. And ask him, 'Who looked out?' And he'll say me.''