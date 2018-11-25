Michael B. Jordan thinks an Oscar win for 'Black Panther' would be ''amazing icing on the cake''.

The 31-year-old actor plays the main villain Killmonger in the Marvel movie - which received critical acclaim for embracing the comic book roots of the character, as well as featuring a predominantly black cast - and has said that whilst he'd love for the feature to receive an Academy Award nomination, he thinks the production has been ''truly incredible all on its own''.

He said: ''The movie has done such a great job, broke through so many glass ceilings, and made such an impact culturally and around the world.

''If the Academy chooses to recognise that project for all of those reasons that's amazing icing on the cake, but I think what the movie has done so far is truly incredible and a win all its own.''

Michael says the film made him feel ''accomplished'' as an actor, but insists he wants to leave the Oscar nominations in the hands of the board who picks the shortlist.

Speaking to Essence, Michael added: ''I felt so accomplished, but it's not up to me to validate the film. So the people who make those decisions, that's something they have to think about and figure out on their own.''

His comments come after the movie's leading star Chadwick Boseman said he hopes the flick walks away with the Best Picture gong.

He said: ''What I can say is that there's no campaign [that we are mounting] for popular film; like, if there's a campaign, it's for best picture, and that's all there is to it.

''We created a world, we created a culture ... we had to create a religion, a spirituality, a politics; we had to create an accent; we had to pull from different cultures to create clothing styles and hair styles. It's very much like a period piece. ... So, as far as that's concerned, I dare any movie to try to compare to the [level of] difficulty of this one.''