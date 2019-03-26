Michael B. Jordan is set to star in 'Methusaleh'.

The 32-year-old actor will reportedly produce and lead the Warner Bros. film based on the Biblical story of Methuselah - the Man of the Javelin - who lives to be hundreds of years old without showing the physical signs of ageing.

The 'Creed' star will produce through his Outlier Society production company along with Heyday's David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford.

According to reports, the movie has been pitched as an ''elevated genre'' and will focus on the skills accumulated by the lead character throughout his existence and will be penned by Arash Amel and Zach Dean.

The project has been in development by Warner for years and in 2017 it was reported that director Jerry Bruckheimer would helm the project with Tom Cruise as the lead and Will Smith has also previously been attached to the project.

The 'Black Panther' star was recently reported to be in talks for a key role in drama film 'Journal for Jordan' directed by Hollywood great Denzel Washington and Jordan will help to produce the film under his Outlier Society banner whilst Washington will also produce, alongside Escape Artist's Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Virgil Williams has penned the script, which is based on the true story of Dana Canedy, the Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, and how she fell in love with Sergeant Charles Monroe King.

The script is informed by King's journals, which he had penned for the couple's newborn son, Jordan. King had wrote these whilst he was deployed overseas and whilst he sadly died whilst on active duty in Iraq in 2006, his messages of hope continue to live on through his letters.