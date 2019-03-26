Michael B. Jordan will reportedly produce and star in the Warner Bros. film 'Methusaleh' based on a Biblical story of a man who lives for hundreds of years.
Michael B. Jordan is set to star in 'Methusaleh'.
The 32-year-old actor will reportedly produce and lead the Warner Bros. film based on the Biblical story of Methuselah - the Man of the Javelin - who lives to be hundreds of years old without showing the physical signs of ageing.
The 'Creed' star will produce through his Outlier Society production company along with Heyday's David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford.
According to reports, the movie has been pitched as an ''elevated genre'' and will focus on the skills accumulated by the lead character throughout his existence and will be penned by Arash Amel and Zach Dean.
The project has been in development by Warner for years and in 2017 it was reported that director Jerry Bruckheimer would helm the project with Tom Cruise as the lead and Will Smith has also previously been attached to the project.
The 'Black Panther' star was recently reported to be in talks for a key role in drama film 'Journal for Jordan' directed by Hollywood great Denzel Washington and Jordan will help to produce the film under his Outlier Society banner whilst Washington will also produce, alongside Escape Artist's Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch.
Oscar-nominated screenwriter Virgil Williams has penned the script, which is based on the true story of Dana Canedy, the Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, and how she fell in love with Sergeant Charles Monroe King.
The script is informed by King's journals, which he had penned for the couple's newborn son, Jordan. King had wrote these whilst he was deployed overseas and whilst he sadly died whilst on active duty in Iraq in 2006, his messages of hope continue to live on through his letters.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Until the special effects take over in the final act, this is an unusually gritty,...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
After years of work and millions of dollars in funding, Dr. Storm has come up...
A teleportation experiment malfunctions, leaving four young scientists undoubtable irrecoverably changed. With the steady manifestation...
With his debut feature, writer-director Ryan Coogler recreates a real-life event with remarkable artistry. Even...
Even a strongly likeable cast can't breathe life into this ill-conceived film, which poses as...
If there's no clear cut message between two people who like other, nobody knows where...
Oscar Grant is a 22-year-old living in the San Francisco Bay Area who hasn't lived...
In the height of World War II, the American Army have devised an experimental training...