Michael B. Jordan has signed up to produce new World War II movie 'The Liberators'.

The 'Black Panther' star recently admitted he's keen to do more work behind the camera, and his next project sees him continue to address racism as it tells the story of the 761st regiment, who were all black, and the desegregation of the armed forces.

According to Variety, the 31-year-old filmmaker is producing alongside Safehouse Pictures' Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold, with Matt Schwart taking on executive producer duties, and Jordan's Outlier Society Production's Alan Mayo also involved.

Warner Bros. are believed to have won the script in a fierce battle.

Madison Turner - who was nominated for the Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture Screen Actors Guild Award for 'The Dark Knight Rises' in 2012 - is in charge of writing the script.

It's not yet know if Jordan will star in the movie as well as produce.

The 'Creed' star recently revealed he plans to increase the amount of time he spends working behind the camera.

Jordan successfully runs production company, Outlier Society, and wants to up his producing and the projects he takes on in order to ''grow'' as an artist and creative.

However, Jordan - who landed his first role on screen in US TV series 'The Sopranos' aged 12 - is not giving up acting entirely, and will still find time for roles he is ''passionate'' about.

Asked if focusing on production is his aim, he said: ''I think that's a fair assumption. I think in time we grow as people, as humans, as artists. We want to continue to grow and elevate, I know I do. For me, producing and creating opportunities and telling stories is something that I've always been fascinated with. To be able to have my own production company, be able to start telling more stories and get more on that side of things, it's important to me. So I'm not going to put a time-frame on it or whatever, but in the future for sure I'll spend more time producing and hopefully directing and telling stories.

''Then I'll pick my projects that I'm really passionate about, that I really want to do as far as getting in front of the camera and I'll do those as well. It's about trying to find a balance.''