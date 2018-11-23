Michael B. Jordan sees himself as a ''giver''.

The 31-year-old actor has revealed he likes to do things for other people, but over the years, Michael thinks he's struck a ''nice little balance'' between finding time for himself and also taking care of others.

He shared: ''For me, I'm always a giver. I'm a pleaser, you know, a fixer. I do a lot of things for other people. That's something that just comes with me. It's okay, it's who I am.

''Obviously everyone has their own limits, but I think I've found a nice little balance between not spreading myself too thin and, at the same time, helping people.''

Michael also revealed he's looking forward to becoming a father one day.

The Hollywood star - who has reprised the role of Adonis Creed in 'Creed II' - told Variety: ''I love kids, man. I can't wait to be in the right position to start a family of my own. I'm looking forward to the day that I start my own little tribe.''

Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson recently claimed Michael got ''really angry'' when he was hungry on the set of 'Creed II'.

The actress admitted it was understandable that her co-star became ''really irritable'' during filming because he was pushing himself so hard to stay in shape.

She said: ''I'm sure a lot of people can relate to this, but he's really irritable when he hasn't eaten. He gets really angry. It's not just sort of like, 'Okay, get him a sandwich.'

''I think it might have also been exacerbated by - when he's training, there's certain days where he wouldn't drink water all day and he was going through very intense training. So he was allowed some irritable days.''