Michael B. Jordan wants his ''greatness'' to be measured in his ability to champion and help other people succeed.

The 'Black Panther' star wants to use his own success and fame to make big changes for wider groups of people and ''look out'' for others.

He said: ''I've always wanted respect from my peers. To be somebody that will be respected forever, who has an amazing body of work, who affected these kids and these people. That's my greatness.

''It's my scope and my reach. My greatness I want measured by the people that I put on. Like, actor X ten years from now, he has a career that has far exceeds mine. And ask him, 'Who looked out?' And he'll say me.''

And the 32-year-old actor credits his parents for giving him the ''right ingredients'' including intuition, discipline and a strong work ethic.

He added: ''My artistic side, my emotional side, my intuition, being an empath - I get that from her [his mother]. My discipline, my work ethic - I get that from my dad. So between the two of them, I got the right ingredients.''

And Michael would love to turn his hand to directing one day.

Speaking to the Winter issue of Esquire magazine, he shared: ''I've been learning since I was like twelve years old, being on set. Seeing what everybody does, all the departments. From the wardrobe stuff to the sound. I've always cared about what everybody needed. It's kinda like a perfect perspective to have to be able to help run a set. I just love to collaborate. And empower people to do what they do best.''