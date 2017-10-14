'Black Panther' actor Michael B. Jordan has received death threats from a crazed fan.
Michael B. Jordan has received death threats from a crazed fan.
The 'Black Panther' actor alleges that on May 10, a woman named Brittany Virgina Green issued three death threats to him via Instagram, YouTube and a call to his manager's office.
He was granted a five-year restraining order against the woman, who must stay 100 yards away from him and his team, and she has been banned from contacting him on social media.
In court documents obtained by The Blast, Michael claimed that at 3.03PM on May 10, the woman sent him a private message on Instagram which read ''This is an OFFICIAL death threat. I am going to kill you.''
Less than 30 minutes later she called his manager's office and reportedly said: ''I'm making an official death threat to Michael B. Jordan. I'm going to kill the motherf***er.'' Michael says she alleged in the call that he had abused her.
According to the person who took the call, she was ''agitated and spoke really quickly.''
And just 20 minutes after that, the woman posted a video on YouTube, with the caption 'Death Threat Michael B Jordan', in which she allegedly said: ''This confirms the official, official death threat to Michael B. Jordan on his Instagram, to his agent, and I, yeah, I called up his agency, left a death threat, and left it on his Instagram.''
Michael, 30, claims that the woman has repeatedly harassed him online and often creates new accounts when hers get blocked.
He also detailed a 2016 encounter, when she appeared at a charity event in ''an altered state'' and ''aggressive repeatedly sought continued access to and physical interaction with him''.
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Until the special effects take over in the final act, this is an unusually gritty,...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
After years of work and millions of dollars in funding, Dr. Storm has come up...
A teleportation experiment malfunctions, leaving four young scientists undoubtable irrecoverably changed. With the steady manifestation...
With his debut feature, writer-director Ryan Coogler recreates a real-life event with remarkable artistry. Even...
Even a strongly likeable cast can't breathe life into this ill-conceived film, which poses as...
If there's no clear cut message between two people who like other, nobody knows where...
Oscar Grant is a 22-year-old living in the San Francisco Bay Area who hasn't lived...
In the height of World War II, the American Army have devised an experimental training...