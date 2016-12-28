The actor took to his Snapchat account on Tuesday (27Dec16) to record a video message for fans, in which he responded to rumours about his sexuality.

"I usually don’t comment creep but, you know, s**t, today I got time," he states. "So look, whoever’s angry, bitter, upset for whatever reason, grow the f**k up 'cause karma's real.

"I usually take the high road, I usually don’t say s**t, I just let it roll 'cause people are going to be people. Everybody got they opinion. That's what the Internet's for. They going to say whatever."

The Fantastic Four star added, "On second thought, why am I even giving energy to that s**t on this day. Y'all my fans. Y'all don’t need to hear me ranting about some BS. So enjoy your family, enjoy your blessings, enjoy the people you hold close and cherish that. I think that’s more important than some comment."