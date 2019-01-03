Michael B. Jordan is ''proud'' to be the first male face of Coach.

The 31-year-old actor will be the first man to front a collection for the luxury accessory brand in a new Spring 2019 campaign - and the 'Black Panther' star has praised the label's director Stuart Vevers for his ''creative process''.

In a statement, he said: ''I'm proud to be the face of Coach men's. I've been a fan of Coach for a long time and truly respect their inclusive and optimistic values. I'm honoured to be a part of Stuart's vision and creative process.''

The 'Creed' star has a longstanding relationship with the retailer, and Stuart admitted choosing him was a ''natural step'' after getting to know the actor over the past few years.

He said: ''I've really enjoyed getting to know Michael over the last few years; he has been a true supporter of Coach.

''So it felt like a really natural step to collaborate more closely and create a partnership we can take to the next level.''

Jordan will join the likes of pop sensation Selena Gomez, who's worked with the fashion house since 2016 and recently fronted her third campaign for the brand.

The 25-year-old singer-and-actress worked with the women's bag and clothing label on two previous creations and going on to create her own signature handbag range; the Selena Grace collection.

Now, Selena is the face of Coach's Dreamer purse which features the fashion house's signature print.

Speaking of the 'Back To You' hitmaker's most recent campaign, Stuart said: ''I love the way that we have pushed the Coach gang further this season to be more unique, diverse and just overall cool in their attitude.

''It's how I see people here in New York enjoying wearing clothes and just feels really relevant to me.''