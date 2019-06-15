Michael B. Jordan's role model is his dad.

The 'Creed' star is ''constantly'' comparing himself to his father and admitted his dad Michael A. Jordan inspires him every day.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, he said: ''It's hard for me to really choose a role model but I would have to say the closest thing I have to one is my dad. He is somebody I look up to, constantly measure myself against and who keeps inspiring me every day.''

The 32-year-old actor treasures the time he gets to spend with his family because his work takes him away so often.

Asked how he spends his time outside of work, he said: ''Sports, anything athletic. I used to play basketball a lot. I like getting outside, honestly, being in nature and travelling whenever I can.

''It's really important to see different things and get inspired by the world that's around us.

''Spending time with my family too. I'm always going somewhere so whenever I get to spend quality time with my brother, my sister, my mom and dad, I try to soak up those moments as much as I can.''

Scent evokes a lot of memories of Michael's family.

Discussing his favourite smells, he said: ''The first thing that pops into my head is my grandmother's rum cakes - going to her house, walking in the front door and smelling the cakes being baked.

''It just makes me feel at home and comfortable. Freshly cut grass is another one. Growing up in New Jersey I was always mowing the lawn and stuff like that. Freshly cut grass is a smell that I remember very strongly.

''And my mother - my mom's smell when I give her a hug is something that is very close to me.''