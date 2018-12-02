Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan thinks the audience love the ''realness'' of his character in 'Creed II'.
The 31-year-old actor has reprised the role of Adonis Creed in the Rocky spin-off movie, and Michael has claimed that moviegoers feel a real empathy with his on-screen character.
He told BW magazine: ''I think a lot of people just got in touch with the realness of Creed. The character they loved.''
The Hollywood actor - who appears alongside Tessa Thompson, who plays his love interest, in the new movie - thinks the success of the film franchise is based on its emotional relationships.
Michael - whose character is the son of Rocky's rival-turned-friend Apollo Creed - reflected: ''The relationships between Adonis and Rocky, Adonis and Bianca and Adonis and himself. A lot of the movie was him battling himself.''
Michael revealed that with the new film, he was eager to expose the complexities of his own character.
He shared: ''I wanted to explore everything that Adonis stands for and built so far.''
Meanwhile, Michael recently revealed he thinks an Oscar win for 'Black Panther' would be ''amazing icing on the cake''.
The American star - who plays the main villain Killmonger in the Marvel movie - hailed the Ryan Coogler-directed hit for breaking through ''glass ceilings''.
He said: ''The movie has done such a great job, broke through so many glass ceilings, and made such an impact culturally and around the world.
''If the Academy chooses to recognise that project for all of those reasons that's amazing icing on the cake, but I think what the movie has done so far is truly incredible and a win all its own.''
