Michael B. Jordan revealed more than he wanted about his school prom date during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', admitting she was a ''friend with benefits''.
The 'Just Mercy' actor was quizzed about his ''prom date'', childhood pal Sandrine, and let slip more than he'd intended under the pressure of talk show host Ellen Degeneres' questioning.
Asked about the photo, he said: ''She was my friend... and my girlfriend but we were cool. I'm not gonna... Yeah, we were friends.''
He eventually admitted to Ellen that they were ''friends with benefits''.
The 32-year-old actor also admitted that he a ''love-hate relationship'' with Sandrine as the pair were growing up.
He recalled: ''We used to get into so many arguments, we had a love-hate relationship growing up.''
Despite having left school over a decade ago, Michael revealed that he remains in touch with his prom date and that their families remain close.
He said: ''Sandrine is a childhood friend of mine. Her family is really close to my family. We keep in touch. I think she lives with her husband in Japan.''
Meanwhile, the 'Black Panther' star also admitted he was overwhelmed with love when he met his nephew for the first time after his sister gave birth last month.
He said: ''I'm Uncle Mike now. I never knew I could love someone so much that I'd never met before.
''Looking at my sister, I was in awe. To see her in full-blown mummy mode and not skipping a beat was pretty incredible.''
Michael also revealed that he was nervous about holding his nephew for the first time.
He explained: ''I was doing this Lion King moment when I first held him but I fed and burped him for the first time and he's durable.
''He's a different person when it's time to eat, though. He goes from smiling to straight vicious.''
