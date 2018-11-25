Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan has claimed his parents are responsible for his charitable nature.
The 31-year-old actor - who has reprised the role of Adonis Creed in 'Creed II' - has revealed he learned to donate his time and money to others from a young age thanks to his parents Donna and Michael.
The movie star - who supports organisations like Feeding America, which is a network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 40 million people - shared: ''It just makes sense. My dad manages a food bank and I grew up around that, watching service, going to food pantries and homeless shelters, and just helping out around my community as much as I could.''
Michael explained that giving his time and money to help other people is just ''second nature'' to him.
He told INSIDER: ''From my earliest memories I think, it was just second nature. It's not forced.''
Earlier this month, Michael described himself as a ''giver''.
However, the Hollywood star also thinks he's struck a ''nice little balance'' between finding time for himself and also taking care of others.
He shared: ''For me, I'm always a giver. I'm a pleaser, you know, a fixer. I do a lot of things for other people. That's something that just comes with me. It's okay, it's who I am.
''Obviously everyone has their own limits, but I think I've found a nice little balance between not spreading myself too thin and, at the same time, helping people.''
What's more, the actor revealed he's looking forward to becoming a father one day.
He said: ''I love kids, man. I can't wait to be in the right position to start a family of my own. I'm looking forward to the day that I start my own little tribe.''
