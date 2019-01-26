'Creed' star Michael B. Jordan was seen being ''super flirty'' with Kiki Layne in a nightclub in Park City, Utah, according to a report.
Michael B. Jordan was reportedly seen being ''super flirty'' with Kiki Layne in a nightclub in Park City, Utah.
The 31-year-old actor - who stars as Adonis Creed in the 'Creed' franchise - was spotted by an onlooker sharing an enjoyable evening alongside the 27-year-old actress at the Tao nightclub pop-up.
The source told People: ''Michael and Kiki were super flirty all night. He spent literally all night talking and focused on her.''
Michael arrived at the nigthtclub at around 11.30pm, and he initially spent the evening with fellow Hollywood star Gerard Butler.
But he subsequently turned his attention towards Kiki - who was also in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival - and they spent the rest of the night chatting enthusiastically to each other.
Meanwhile, Michael recently revealed that he is looking forward to becoming a father one day.
He said: ''I love kids, man. I can't wait to be in the right position to start a family of my own. I'm looking forward to the day that I start my own little tribe.''
The actor also revealed he sees himself as a ''giver'' - but claimed he's now managed to strike a ''nice little balance'' between finding time for himself and also taking care of others.
Michael said: ''For me, I'm always a giver.
''I'm a pleaser, you know, a fixer. I do a lot of things for other people. That's something that just comes with me. It's okay, it's who I am.
''Obviously everyone has their own limits, but I think I've found a nice little balance between not spreading myself too thin and, at the same time, helping people.''
