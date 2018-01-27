M.I.A admits that her new documentary movie will make her family aware of things about her for the first time.

The politically-conscious rap star has been making the documentary over the last decade, and has claimed that it'll give her loved ones an eye-opening insight into her life.

She shared: ''This film is literally the first time that my family or friends are going to know certain things about me that they never knew.

''It's unusual, so it can be misunderstood, but on the other hand, it is kind of empowering for people in the wrong sense, so they try to snub it out. If I'm going to be penalised whenever I say 'stop killing people' - if that is the worst thing that you can do as a human being and be scrutinised because I advocate peace - then I don't mind being trampled, because you just have to believe in it.''

The new documentary, titled 'MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A.', is directed by the musician's long-time friend Stephen Loveridge.

And M.I.A. - whose real name is Mathangi Arulpragasam - has admitted the director has cut her ''cool out'' of the documentary.

She told Billboard: ''He took all of my cool out. He took all the shows where I look good and tossed it in the bin. Eventually, if you squash all the music together from the film, it makes for about four minutes.

''I didn't know that my music wouldn't really be a part of this. I find that to be a little hard, because that is my life. It's not the film that I would have made.''