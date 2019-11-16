Mia Wasikowska feels better ''about turning 30'' than she did approaching it.

The 'Alice in Wonderland' star is glad to be in her third decade of life, and she admits it was ''harder'' being in 28.

She said: ''Weirdly, I feel better about turning 30 than I did approaching it. Twenty-eight was harder. I measure my life in terms of age; I envy people who don't. For me it's about asking, have I stopped long enough to choose to do what I'm doing?''

Mia hails from Canberra, Australia and she admits she has an ''underlying anxiety'' about being far from home.

Asked if she gets homesick, she admitted: ''I do. I've an underlying anxiety when overseas because I can't swim home. I want to be on the same land as everyone I love. I particularly miss the floral smell of Sydney in spring ... I staunchly stay in Australia and love being there but I'm not a patriot. My mum is Polish and I have seen her struggle, seen the negative side to our culture in terms of bigotry. She gave me empathy for people outside classic Aussie culture - I especially feel empathy towards our indigenous culture whom we've displaced and continue to undervalue and disempower.''

The 30-year-old actress loves to relax by pottering around in the garden.

Speaking about her love for gardening, she told the Observer's New Review, said: ''I'm really anxious right now because I'm not sure if my housemates are watering my veggies - tomatoes, cucumbers, pumpkins, zucchini, spinach, radishes ...

''And there is my dog. I wrangled my brother into sharing a dog with me - in Sydney. His name is June. June - let me just put it out there - was originally a boy's name. He's big and fluffy and gorgeous and I can't wait to get back to him.''