Mia Goth and her co-stars couldn't stop ''giggling'' on the set of 'High Life' because they ''didn't fully understand what was going on'' at times on the sci-fi film.

The 24-year-old English actress - who starred opposite Robert Pattinson in the Claire Denis-directed film - has revealed that she had to watch the movie twice because there was ''a lot going on'' in the plot which sees a group of criminals sent into a black hole in space for scientists to conduct sexual experiments on them,

Speaking to The I Paper, Mia said ''There were times when we were on set and we would look at each other and giggle a little bit because we wouldn't fully understand what was going on. It's such a metaphorical movie, that 50 per cent of it is whatever the audience brings to the movie. There is a lot going on - space is used as a metaphor to deal with loneliness and it shows the lengths people go to have a connection.''

The 'Nymphomaniac' star - who married Shia LaBeouf in October 2016 before the pair divorced in September 2018 - recently appeared in horror remake 'Suspiria' and she insists that film and 'High Life' both are influenced by the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

Mia explained: ''The explosion of what was happening in that era, the explosion of women's rights and women demanding equality.

''I think that transcends into our movie, it's very much a feminist film. In the film, men are being mocked and there is something quite redemptive about the whole situation. It was really empowering to be involved in something like that.

''When we were filming 'High Life', the #MeToo and the Harvey Weinstein scandal and everything was just breaking, so it wasn't influenced by it at all. But that is what makes both 'Suspiria' and 'High Life' good movies - the fact that they are current and reacting to the times that we are in.''