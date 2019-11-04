Mia Farrow was ''petrified'' her son Ronan would be killed over his work exposing Harvey Weinstein's alleged conduct.

The journalist penned a series of articles for The New Yorker in 2017, detailing the disgraced movie mogul's series of unwanted sexual advances towards actresses, as well as a recent book 'Catch and Kill' - which detailed his quest to uncover the truth - and his famous mother was convinced someone would be following him in order to silence him for good.

Asked if she knew Ronan was investigating alleged abuse in the movie industry, she replied: ''Yes, and I was petrified - for his life. I had this anxiety that something would happen to him.

''My worry was him travelling back from The New Yorker to his apartment each night - he's always been nocturnal, so he'd be coming back at 2 or 3am, and I was just so afraid that if he took the subway somebody would be following him and push him on the track.

''I begged him not to take the subway. I said, 'Take an Uber.' I said, 'Make sure the driver watches until you are indoors.' He promised me he would and he did. I found him hotels nearby, but he said, 'Mom, I just want to go home, play my guitar and relax.' He writes songs. He's a really good singer.''

The 74-year-old actress has previously recalled how she was groped by a ''very famous head of a studio'' when she was 17 and she's thankful her son's work seems to be making men ''think twice'' about their behaviour now.

She told the Telegraph magazine: ''Men were not respectful. They felt quite free to grope a woman. And it was usually men in positions of power that felt they could do that. It was just the way it was back then. I think men now think twice, at least in Western culture, at least in America, they do... Thank you, Ronan.''