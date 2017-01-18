Metallica had a little classical music help at their Wednesday night (18Jan17) gig in China when pianist Lang Lang joined the heavy rockers onstage.
The group was performing at Beijing's LeSports Center when the Chinese concert pianist joined James Hetfield and his bandmates for a rendition of One from their 1988 album ...And Justice For All album.
Metallica previously performed the track with Lang Lang at the Grammy Awards in 2014, calling the collaboration "one of the most creative, unique performances of our career".
