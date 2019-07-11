Metallica are to release a children's book.

The heavy metal band - made up of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo - are to drop 'The ABCs of Metallica' on November 26th, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the 'One' hitmaker's foundation All Within My Hands.

In a post on their official website, Metallica said: ''We have a new book coming out and this time it rhymes!

''We're having a bit of fun as The ABCs of Metallica hits the shelves and online book stores on November 26, 2019, all for a great cause with a portion of the proceeds benefiting All Within My Hands as we continue to support workforce education and the fight against hunger.

''Including rhymes and illustrations, The ABCs of Metallica looks back at the history of the band from, duh, A to Z!

''Each letter of the alphabet highlights a moment along our journey from Garage Days to Master of Puppets to fun facts about us.

''The book is co-authored by Howie Abrams (The Merciless Book of Metal Lists, Hip-Hop Alphabet), with illustrations by Michael ''Kaves'' McLeer, who participated in Metallica's Obey Your Master exhibit in 2012.''

The book news comes after they launched their own brand of whiskey, called Blackened, last year.

The alcohol is named after their 1988 hit song from their '...And Justice for All' album.

Metallica said in a statement at the time: ''The ultimate goal is to make a whiskey that fits into the Metallica experience and sets itself apart from all the others.

''We want to show the world, and in this case especially the whiskey connoisseurs, how seriously we take this endeavour.''