Metallica will be awarded the 2018 Polar Music Prize.

The Grammy-Award winning rockers will receive the prestigious award, classed as the Nobel Prize for music, alongside the ANIM (Afghanistan National Institute Of Music) and its founder Dr Ahmad Sarmast at a ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden on June 14.

Each year the Polar Music Prize honours two Laureates, one from the contemporary world and one from the classical, and is awarded for significant achievements in music.

The Laureates also receives one million Swedish Kronor prize money (roughly £90,000) each.

Lars Ulrich, drummer and co-founder of Metallica, said: ''Receiving the Polar Music Prize is an incredible thing, it puts us in very distinguished company. It's a great validation of everything that Metallica has done over the last 35 years. At the same time, we feel like we're in our prime with a lot of good years ahead of us. Thank you very much.''

James Hetfield, singer, guitarist and co-founder of Metallica said: ''I feel very honoured to be in such great company with the others who have accepted the Polar Music Prize. As myself and as Metallica I'm grateful to have this as part of our legacy, our history. Thank you.''

Kirk Hammett, guitarist with Metallica, was also thrilled, saying: ''It means a lot to me because we've been added to a list of very distinguished artists and musicians who I respect. And to be acknowledged for the work we've done. I know how important this is and how much of an honour it is.''

And bass player Robert Trujillo, added: ''Receiving the Polar Music Prize is such an honour, especially sharing it with artists (previous Laureates) such as Joni Mitchell, Keith Jarrett and Wayne Shorter, who I admire dearly. It's incredible to be recognised and honoured in this way, to me, it's very prestigious. Hopefully this will inspire younger generations of musicians to keep the music alive.''

Marie Ledin, managing director of the Polar Music Prize, said: ''We believe that our two recipients, although from very contrasting worlds, exemplify the mission of the Polar Music Prize, and that is to honour musicians and music organisations, whose work has made a difference to people's lives. Metallica are loved and admired by millions of hard rock fans across the globe. They have led where other bands have followed and their 2017 world tour broke all records. Dr Ahmad Sarmast founded the Afghanistan National Institute of Music to restore the joy and power of music to children's lives. ANIM's work with young people and disadvantaged children is truly inspirational.''

The Polar Music Prize Award Committee is an independent 12-member Award Committee which selects the Laureates. The committee receives nominations from the public as well as from the International Music Council, the UNESCO founded NGO which promotes geographical and musical diversity.