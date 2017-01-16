Metallica are to perform at the Grammy Awards.

The 'Nothing Else Matters' hitmakers have been nominated for Best Rock Song for 'Hardwired' - from their latest LP 'Hardwired... To Self Destruct' - and will take to the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12, for a ''unique and special'' performance.

In a statement, the group comprised of Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, said: ''First, It was a total honour to be nominated, but now this!?

''We're beyond excited to have been invited to perform on the 59th annual Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

''It has been three years since we were lucky enough to participate in the awards show when we last performed with world-renowned Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang and we're thrilled to be asked back.

''We have something very unique and special planned for this celebratory night, so tune in to watch CBS-TV ...

''Check those local listings for your time zone and keep watching here for more information.''

The heavy metal group previously won Best Metal Performance in 1992 and guitarist Kirk Hammett, 54, admits it's odd that they are not shortlisted in the metal category and that they take these kinds of awards ''in their stride''.

He previously said of their nomination: ''Y'know, we've had such a crazy relationship with the Grammys, so when the Grammys do something like this we kind of throw our arms in the air - 'Whatever, whatever!'

''But, it's still an honour. It's still great to be recognised by the academy, and it's still fun to play the Grammys when we're asked.

''I think it's cool. I think it's funny we're in a different category, but we take it in our stride.''

Other than Metallica, Adele and Beyonce have been tipped to perform on the night along with Ed Sheeran and Kanye West.