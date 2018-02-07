Metallica's late bassist Cliff Burton has been honoured with his very own 'Cliff Burton Day' in his hometown of Castro Valley, California.

The musician was just 24 years old when he died in a tour bus crash in Sweden in September 1986, and in his memory the local council has permitted the annual day for Burton, who joined the legendary heavy metal band in 1982.

Sharing the official document confirming the celebration of his life on February 10, Metallica wrote on Twitter: ''It's official! The Board of Supervisors from Alameda County has just proclaimed February 10th, 2018, which would have been Cliff's 56th birthday, 'Cliff Burton Day.' Thanks to all of the fans who got behind this initiative. We love that he remains so revered.''

The iconic bass player performed on Metallica's first three studio albums, 'Kill 'Em All', 'Ride the Lightning' and 'Master of Puppets'.

It was whilst touring the latter record that Burton sadly lost his life in the tragic incident.

However, his legacy lives on and he even received a posthumous writing credit for the song 'To Live Is to Die' from the band's fourth LP, 1988's '...And Justice for All'.

He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band - now comprised of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and current bass player Robert Trujillo - in April 2009, 23 years after his death.

The memorial day came about after a petition was launched on change.org by mega-fan Robert Souza, who called on the Castro Valley Municipal Advisory Council to issue the request.

And after all agreed it was a great idea, it then went to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, who finalised the plans yesterday (06.02.18).

Before joining the 'Nothing Else Matters' group, Burton was in the band Trauma, and he was spotted by Hetfield and Ulrich at their concert at the famous Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles.

They were so impressed with his skills that the whole band relocated to San Francisco so that he would take on the role, as he had refused to move to Hollywood.

The rocker was replaced by Jason Newsted originally, but Trujillo took over the reins in 2003.