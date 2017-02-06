Metallica's James Hetfield is on vocal rest.

The heavy metal group were forced to cancel their show at Copenhagen in Denmark on Sunday (05.02.17) due to the 53-year-old rocker suffering with his throat.

The 'Enter Sandman' hitmakers were scheduled to perform four shows at the city's Royal Arena and managed to perform the first one on Friday (03.02.17), but had to inform fans that the first date would have to be rescheduled to September 2, due to Hetfield's doctor's orders.

In a message on their Facebook page, the band - also comprised of Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo - said: ''We're very disappointed to have to share with you that unfortunately as Saturday has progressed, James' health, and specifically his throat, is not improving and he is under strict doctor's orders to not sing one single note.

''So sadly we have to report that we will be postponing tomorrow's show at the Royal Arena until September 2, 2017.

''To those of you who were there yesterday, we appreciate you encouraging us to carry on ... that meant the world to us!

''We all felt really bummed that we were unable to give you the maximum Metallica experience; It's one of the most challenging shows we've ever played, but your love and support got us through.

''We are monitoring James' voice on a day-to-day basis so watch this space for updates.''

Metallica will however return to the arena in Copenhagen on Tuesday (07.02.17) and Thursday (08.02.17).

Hetfield's vocal rest comes exactly a week before the metal pioneers perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (12.02.17).

They have been nominated for Best Rock Song for 'Hardwired' - from their latest LP 'Hardwired... To Self Destruct' - and will take to the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, for a ''unique and special'' performance.

They said: ''We have something very unique and special planned for this celebratory night, so tune in to watch CBS-TV ... Check those local listings for your time zone and keep watching here for more information.''