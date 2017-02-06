The Enter Sandman stars were booked to perform four shows at the city's Royal Arena, kicking off the mini-residency on Friday night (03Feb17), when Hetfield pressed on through the set despite confessing to the crowd he wasn't feeling well.

However, the singer's condition failed to improve over the weekend (04-05Feb17), prompting the bandmates to cancel their second scheduled gig in Copenhagen.

In a post on Facebook on Saturday (04Feb17), they wrote, "We're very disappointed to have to share with you that unfortunately as Saturday has progressed, James' health, and specifically his throat, is not improving and he is under strict doctor's orders to not sing one single note. So sadly we have to report that we will be postponing tomorrow's show at the Royal Arena until September 2, 2017."

"To those of you who were there yesterday, we appreciate you encouraging us to carry on... that meant the world to us!" the statement continued. "We all felt really bummed that we were unable to give you the maximum Metallica experience; it was one of the most challenging shows we've ever played, but your love and support got us through.

"We are monitoring James' voice on a day-to-day basis so watch this space for updates."

Metallica are set to return to the Royal Arena stage on Tuesday (07Feb17) and Thursday (09Feb17), before heading to Los Angeles to perform at the Grammy Awards on 12 February (17).