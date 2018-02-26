Metallica have added an extensive number of dates in North America as they continue to perform as part of 'The WorldWired Tour'.
Metallica have announced a North American tour.
The Heavy metal titans - who have been touring relentlessly since the release of 'Hardwired... to Self-Destruct' in 2016 - will continue to rock on their 'The WorldWired Tour' much into 2019.
The run kicks off on September 2 at the Kohl Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and will wrap at March 13 at the Van Andel Arena in Michigan.
It follows the news that the 'Enter Sandman' hitmakers - who are currently on tour in Europe - will be awarded the 2018 Polar Music Prize.
The Grammy-Award winning rockers will receive the prestigious award, classed as the Nobel Prize for music, alongside the ANIM (Afghanistan National Institute Of Music) and its founder Dr Ahmad Sarmast at a ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden on June 14.
Each year, the Polar Music Prize honours two Laureates, one from the contemporary world and one from the classical, and is awarded for significant achievements in music.
The Laureates also receives one million Swedish Kronor prize money (roughly £90,000) each.
James Hetfield, singer, guitarist and co-founder of Metallica - who is joined by Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo in the band - said: ''I feel very honoured to be in such great company with the others who have accepted the Polar Music Prize. As myself and as Metallica I'm grateful to have this as part of our legacy, our history. Thank you.''
Metallica's 'WorldWired Tour' dates are as follows:
September 2 - Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
September 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
September 6 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
September 8 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
September 11 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
September 13 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
September 15 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
October 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center
October 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
October 20 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
October 22 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
October 27 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
October 29 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
November 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
November 28 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
November 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
December 2 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
December 5 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
December 7 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
December 9 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
January 18, 2019 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
January 20, 2019 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
January 22, 2019 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
January 24, 2019 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
January 28, 2019 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
January 30, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
February 1, 2019 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
February 28, 2019 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
March 2, 2019 - Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
March 4, 2019 - Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena
March 6, 2019 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
March 9, 2019 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
March 11, 2019 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 13, 2019 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
