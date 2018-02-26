Metallica have announced a North American tour.

The Heavy metal titans - who have been touring relentlessly since the release of 'Hardwired... to Self-Destruct' in 2016 - will continue to rock on their 'The WorldWired Tour' much into 2019.

The run kicks off on September 2 at the Kohl Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and will wrap at March 13 at the Van Andel Arena in Michigan.

It follows the news that the 'Enter Sandman' hitmakers - who are currently on tour in Europe - will be awarded the 2018 Polar Music Prize.

The Grammy-Award winning rockers will receive the prestigious award, classed as the Nobel Prize for music, alongside the ANIM (Afghanistan National Institute Of Music) and its founder Dr Ahmad Sarmast at a ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden on June 14.

Each year, the Polar Music Prize honours two Laureates, one from the contemporary world and one from the classical, and is awarded for significant achievements in music.

The Laureates also receives one million Swedish Kronor prize money (roughly £90,000) each.

James Hetfield, singer, guitarist and co-founder of Metallica - who is joined by Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo in the band - said: ''I feel very honoured to be in such great company with the others who have accepted the Polar Music Prize. As myself and as Metallica I'm grateful to have this as part of our legacy, our history. Thank you.''

Metallica's 'WorldWired Tour' dates are as follows:

September 2 - Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

September 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

September 6 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

September 8 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

September 11 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

September 13 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

September 15 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

October 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center

October 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 20 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

October 22 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

October 27 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

October 29 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

November 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

November 28 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

November 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

December 2 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

December 5 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

December 7 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

December 9 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

January 18, 2019 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

January 20, 2019 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

January 22, 2019 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

January 24, 2019 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

January 28, 2019 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

January 30, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

February 1, 2019 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

February 28, 2019 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

March 2, 2019 - Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

March 4, 2019 - Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

March 6, 2019 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

March 9, 2019 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

March 11, 2019 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 13, 2019 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena