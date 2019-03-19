Metallica are marking the 20th anniversary of their seminal live LP 'S&M' with a special orchestral show.

James Hetfield and co will perform with the accompaniment of the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra - who played on the heavy metal legends' live album and DVD - at the opening of the Chase Center in the US city on September 6.

Announcing the concert, which has been dubbed 'S&M²', Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich joined the Orchestra's music director Michael Tilson Thomas at a press conference at the new home for the NBA team the Golden State Warriors.

They said: ''Please join us for this one-night-only show as we celebrate the addition of what is sure to become a cultural landmark in the Bay Area.

''We're thrilled to be invited to be a part of it and humbled to be sharing the stage with the legendary MTT and the city's finest musicians in the San Francisco Symphony.''

Alongside the poster for the special show, they also wrote on Instagram: ''We're honored to take part in the Grand Opening of the @Chase_Center in San Francisco as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of S&M! Join us at what is sure to become a cultural landmark in the Bay Area for S&M² alongside the @SFSymphony with Music Director @MTilsonThomas.

Visit Metallica.com for more info.

#SandM2 #ChaseCenter #GrandOpening #SFSymphony (sic)''

'S&M', which was released on November 23, 1999, was the final Metallica album to feature Jason Newsted as the band's bassist, following his sudden departure from the 'Nothing Else Matters' group - also comprised of Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett - in January 2001.

The record was a tribute to their late bass player Cliff Burton - who tragically died, aged just 24, in a tour bus accident on the European leg of the 'Damage Inc. Tour' in support of 'Master of Puppets' in September 1986 - and his love of classical music.

Ticket's for the one-off show go on sale on Friday (22.03.19) from 10am.