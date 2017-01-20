Known for its heavy rock sound, Metallica is one of the world's most successful metal bands, and have been wowing crowds for more than 25 years.

Danish drummer Lars appreciates all types of rock music, but moans that the genre currently lacks any exciting new talent.

"Ten years ago or 30 years ago, it was different. Like, 'Oh my god, Guns N' Roses. Oh my God, who are these Nirvana guys! Oasis!' You were hearing about it, and you wanted to meet them," he sighed to noisey.vice.com.

"Nowadays, there aren't any bands that have had that impact on me. The last time where I was like, 'Holy f**k! This really inspires me,' was this band called The Sword, from Austin, Texas. Stoner rock, kind of a modern Black Sabbath. Super cool."

Lars liked The Sword so much, he even took them on Metallica's 2008 European Vacation Tour.

The 53-year-old also name drops a Norwegian band called Kvelertak, formed in 2007, as a group he respects.

"These bands are few and far between nowadays. This is not a black-and-white statement," he adds.

"I know more about film than I do about music because I follow it more. That doesn't mean if something awesome came and slapped me in the face then I wouldn't embrace it; it just shows up less and less."