Metallica's Kirk Hammett spends his fortune on comic books and horror films.

The 54-year-old guitarist has confessed that he is a compulsive spender and loves splashing the cash on new instruments and movie merchandise and spoiling his friends and family.

Speaking about being a millionaire on Atlanta's Rock 100.5 radio station, he spilled: ''You know, it just comes with a whole bunch of different problems, bro. And you know what? I'm not very good with saving money. [I spend it on] comic books and movie posters and horror stuff and guitars. I live my life. I just fucking live my life. And I'm generous. The people who are around me experience what I'm experiencing while I'm experiencing it.''

Kirk is not the only member of the legendary metal group - who are currently on their 'Hardwired... To Self Destruct' world tour - to have a stand-offish relationship with money.

Drummer Lars Ulrich, 53, says his bank balance doesn't matter to him, but he is grateful they have the ''freedom'' to invest in the quality of their live shows.

He previously said: ''Like, when I didn't have any money, it was not anything that mattered to me. And now that we're fortunate to have some money, it doesn't really play a role in anything we do, it doesn't really play a role in anything I do. I don't sit there and look at my bank balances or count the money or sit there and micro-manage METALLICA ... 'If we do this, if we do this, or if we do this... It'll be 17 dollars...' None of that stuff happens at all.

''I mean, the great thing about being successful is, obviously, in the wake of that comes ... It gives you freedom, it gives you freedom to not think about it, actually; that's the best thing. And it gives you freedom to, kind of, put as much money back into the shows and into the travelling and into making it all work.''