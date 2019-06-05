A Metallica pop-up and 'Hardwired... And Early Dayz' exhibition is set to hit London in partnership with The Kerrang! Awards and House of Vans.

Fans of the heavy metal titans will be able to immerse themselves in the 'Enter Sandman' hitmakers' history as exclusive never-seen-before images taken by the rock magazine's photographer Tom Barnes are set to go on display, with pages from the publication featuring the band from as early as 1982 through to 1989.

The event - which takes place for a month starting on June 18 - will also see the UK Premiere of 'Murder In The Front Row', the ''uncensored and boisterous'' documentary of The Bay Area Thrash scene.

The film, helmed by Adam Dubin, features interviews with Bay Area bands Metallica, Slayer, Exodus, Testament, Anthrax, and more.

A major highlight of the documentary is the influence Metallica's guitarist Kirk Hammett - who prior to joining the band in 1983, founded thrash band Exodus - had on the scene.

Dubin explained: ''I particularly think the movie will inspire viewers to re-evaluate the contributions of Kirk Hammett, who founded Exodus in the Bay Area three years before Metallica came to town.''

An exact date for the premiere is yet to revealed.

The pop-up at House of Vans takes place on June 19 and June 20, and will see Metallica merchandise on sale, whilst visitors can take in a special screening of a live recording of Metallica's intimate set at the venue in Lambeth, South East London, from 2016, and sip on one of the band's signature Enter Night Pilsner Beers, which is the official liquor for the Kerrang! Awards 2019.

The two events coincide with the band's 'Hardwired... To Self Destruct' concert at London's Twickenham Stadium on June 20 and the awards ceremony, which takes place on June 19.

Sam Coare, Editor of Kerrang! Commented: ''Kerrang!'s relationship with Metallica pre-dates even the band, when a young Lars Ulrich would read about his favourite bands in our pages. We've been the Bay Area legends' staunchest supporter since their early demos, and we're now delighted to be able to commemorate that association with our friends at House Of Vans.

''The aim is to create a gigantic experience that fans of the band can really revel in. From our very own Hardwired... And Early Dayz exhibition through to the UK premiere of Murder In The Front Row, the activities that will be taking place at House Of Vans during the Kerrang! Awards week and beyond are a re-affirmation of Metallica as a true people's band. The event's soundtrack will be determined by a fan vote and the whole thing will be fuelled by the band's very own Enter Night beer. Expect a unique celebration of a unique band.''

Metallica are also nominated for Best British Live Act and Best International Act at the Kerrang! Awards.

The winners will be announced at the ceremony at Islington Assembly Rooms.

More information can be found by visiting Kerrang.com