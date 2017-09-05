Metallica's James Hetfield took a tumble on stage at the band's show in Amsterdam on Monday night (04.09.17).

The 'Seek & Destroy' rocker narrowly avoided a serious injury after stepping backwards into a hole in the stage near to the drum kit at Ziggo Dome.

Video footage showed the 54-year-old singer fall down and pause for a moment in pain as the band performed 'Now That We're Dead'.

In the clip shared on YouTube by a fan, James asks the crowd: ''Is everyone OK?''

He appeared to take the fall in good spirit and joked about how much his ''ego'' was hurting.

He replied to himself saying: ''Yes, I am OK. My ego not so much. But, we are fine. It hurt my feelings a maybe, a little bit. But I can tell you about it now it's done.''

The guitar god and vocalist then bravely carried on with the rest of their 18-song set including an encore of 'Blackened', ''Nothing Else Matters' and Enter Sandman'.

Metallica are currently on the European leg of their 'WorldWired' tour, which comes to London's The O2 on October 22 and 24 and concludes at Birmingham's Genting Arena on October 30.

Meanwhile, the band recently announced they are set to re-release their third studio album 'Master Of Puppets' on November 10.

The reissue of the classic 1986 metal record will feature unreleased material including demos, rough mixes, videos and live tracks, including a new version of 'Disposable Heroes' and a live recording of 'The Thing That Should Not Be'.

The LP was the band's first record to go platinum and ended up going 6 x platinum in the US.

'Master Of Puppets' was the last studio release the band recorded with late bass player Cliff Burton, who was in the band from 1982 until his death in September 1986.

Metallica's UK tour dates are as follows:

October 22, 2017, London, The O2

October 24, 2017, London, The O2

October 26, 2017, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

October 28, 2017, Manchester, Manchester Arena

October 30, 2017, Birmingham, Genting Arena