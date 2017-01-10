Zoe Saldana has admitted Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech gave her ''goosebumps''.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star has spoken out in support of the 'Florence Foster Jenkins' actress, who slammed the President-elect Donald Trump in an acceptance speech at the ceremony on Sunday evening (08.01.17).
Speaking to reporters at the Hollywood premiere of 'Live By Night' at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Zoe said: ''It was beautiful, it was very strong and she had all of our attention.
''Sometimes a message can be that strong and that inspiring where you can hear a pin drop. It's those moments, they give you goosebumps. I mean it gave me goosebumps, I was very moved.''
In her speech, Meryl spoke about Trump's mocking of a disabled reporter and his ''instinct to humiliate'' and ''bully others''.
She said: ''Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you'll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts. But who are we, and what is Hollywood anyway? It's just a bunch of people from other places.
''There was one performance this year that stunned me - it sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good; there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth.
''It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can't get it out of my head, because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life.
''This instinct to humiliate, when it's modelled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.''
