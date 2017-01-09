Viola Davis says her friend Meryl Streep warned her that her Golden Globes speech would cause uproar for some people.
Meryl Streep warned Viola Davis that her Golden Globes speech would annoy some people.
The 'How To Get Away With Murder' star - who presented her close pal with the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the event on Sunday evening (08.01.17) - says the 'Florence Foster Jenkins' actress knew she would be creating some uproar with her comments about President-elect Donald Trump.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Viola said: ''She told me she was going to p**s off some people of so I was bracing for impact. I love it! I feel like anyone who was the mouthpiece of anything progressive, whether it was Martin Luther King or John F. Kennedy, Mahatma Gandhi or whatever, p****d people off.
''She's earned the right to say that and I think all of us felt a sigh of relief. Sometimes you need the first person to dive in there and have the courage and the bravery to give a mouthpiece to what we were all feeling. We all know that we are in the midst of change but I think that we as artists are really given permission to give ideas and what people are feeling a voice. At the end of the day, we do what we do to remind people to connect, that we are all in it together.''
Since the 67-year-old actress' defiant speech, celebrities have rushed to congratulate the star for her comments.
In the speech, Meryl said: ''Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you'll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts. But who are we, and what is Hollywood anyway? It's just a bunch of people from other places ...
''This instinct to humiliate, when it's modelled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.''
The ‘Taboo’ actor is rumoured to be playing a Stormtrooper in the next ‘Star Wars’ installment.
Paramore's Hayley Williams found writing their fifth album was not an ''easy task''.
Andrew Garfield describes his new movie as "a meditation and a prayer".
The new fantasy action thriller Underworld: Blood Wars marks Kate Beckinsale's fifth appearance as tough-girl Selene
In the dramatic fantasy A Monster Calls, Sigourney Weaver plays the stoic British grandmother of the central character.
The star reveals how different she was to her female friends.
Although this comedy-drama seems to have been written specifically to give Meryl Streep a chance...
The shows Florence Foster Jenkins put on were true spectacles but there were only a...
Florence Foster Jenkins was never what you might call a 'naturally' talented opera singer, however...
Based on real events a century ago that still resonate loudly today, this movie takes...
Meryl Streep is having so much fun playing an ageing rocker that the audience only...
It's well-known that Meryl Streep has an extraordinary singing voice as well as being a...
Ricki Rendazzo is a rock star who gave up everything to pursue her dream of...
Ricki Rendazzo is a veteran rockstar as part of her band Ricki And The Flash....
Throughout the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, a secret war took place on...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
Strong characters and a vivid sense of life in frontier America give this film a...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Take a sneak peak of forthcoming musical fairytale flick 'Into The Woods' in this short...