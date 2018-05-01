The Weinstein Company is to be bought by a Dallas-based private equity firm after its bankruptcy auction failed to attract any serious offers.
The Weinstein Company is to be bought by private equity firm Lantern Capital Partners.
The Dallas-based company were the default winners of the film studios bankruptcy auction on Monday (30.4.18) after the sale failed to attract any serious bids.
According to The LA Times, the court-supervised auction only attracted scant interest from companies looking to buy The Weinstein Company's library of films and other assets, but none came close to Lantern Capital's ''stalking horse'' offer made in March. This is when a financial company looks to purchase a business that is in trouble, with a view to selling off its assets at a profit.
The lack of bids comes after a series of Hollywood stars launched objections to the sale because they are owed money by TWC.
Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence were among those who filed legal documents raising concerns about outstanding payments ahead of auction.
Meryl found her name among the more than 2,000 pages of listed contracts owed - sometimes, misspelled as ''Street.''
Other stars objecting to the sale included Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Julia Roberts.
The Weinstein company filed for bankruptcy in March following the wave of sexual misconduct allegations against founder Harvey Weinstein.
The accusations against the 66-year-old former producer were first published in The New York Times newspaper and The New Yorker magazine in October 2017.
Weinstein was fired from the company three days later, split from his wife Georgina Chapman and checked into rehab to be treated for sex addiction.
Since then numerous women have come forward to launch legal suits against the producer for sexual misconduct.
Weinstein denies the claims made against him, insisting all his liaisons with women had been ''consensual''.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
At a time when there's so much incertainty in the US political climate, a film...
Although this comedy-drama seems to have been written specifically to give Meryl Streep a chance...
The shows Florence Foster Jenkins put on were true spectacles but there were only a...
Florence Foster Jenkins was never what you might call a 'naturally' talented opera singer, however...
Based on real events a century ago that still resonate loudly today, this movie takes...
Meryl Streep is having so much fun playing an ageing rocker that the audience only...
It's well-known that Meryl Streep has an extraordinary singing voice as well as being a...
Ricki Rendazzo is a rock star who gave up everything to pursue her dream of...
Ricki Rendazzo is a veteran rockstar as part of her band Ricki And The Flash....
Throughout the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, a secret war took place on...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
Strong characters and a vivid sense of life in frontier America give this film a...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...