Meryl Streep, Meg Ryan and Gwyneth Paltrow were among the mourners at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' funeral.

The 'Star Wars' actress - who died aged 60 on December 27 after suffering a suspected heart attack - and her late mother, who passed away a day later, were remembered in a private service on Thursday (05.01.17), and the Hollywood stars were all seen arriving at Carrie's house, which is next door to the 'Singin' in the Rain' star's home, in the Coldwater Canyon area of Los Angeles for the memorial.

Joining Carrie's beloved dog Gary, her brother Todd Fisher, and daughter Billie Lourd were a host of other stars, including Billie's 'Scream Queens' co-star and rumoured boyfriend Taylor Lautner, actress Ellen Barkin, rocker Courtney Love and actor Ed Begley Jr..

Meryl was the first to arrive for the funeral, and carried a bunch of white flowers as she walked into the house.

Carrie was reportedly cremated earlier this week, as per her wishes, but

some of her ashes will be buried alongside her mother - who passed away after suffering a stroke - at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Burbank, California.

Though the service on Thursday was private, a public memorial is being planned to remember the stars and it was previously reported Meryl has been asked to give the eulogy.

Though no date has yet been set for the celebration of the actresses' lives, the 67-year-old actress - who appeared in Carrie's movie 'Postcards from the Edge' and was very close to Debbie - is expected to lead the tributes to her friends, though she is not a ''firm lock'' yet.

Actors from the 'Star Wars' movies, including Mark Hamill, will also be invited to speak, and creator George Lucas is expected to attend, though unlikely to address those who assemble for the service.

Insiders revealed the public memorial will also feature some of Debbie and Carrie's most famous movie costumes, including outfits from 'Singin' in the Rain' and 'Star Wars', on display.